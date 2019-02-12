Advanced search

Axe Cliff senior success for low handicapper Paul Curtin

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 February 2019

The Axe Cliff Golf Club 2018 trophy winners, who received their awards at the recent Presentation Night, officiated by new captain Steve Reed, at the clubhouse. Picture PHIL HELLIER.

The past week was certainly an interesting and challenging one for the Axe Cliff seniors, desperate to play on Monday with the ladies, having seen the previous Friday cancelled due to snow, writes Dave Bruce.

However, it didn’t look good to start with; the course closed because of thick fog and forecast of heavy rain to come.

However, 11 members and one lady member decided to wait to give the fog the chance of lifting.

Their patience was rewarded, so off they went in a roll-up of their own and a very pleasant day ensued with Margaret Kenchington looking lovely in pink and she played the best golf of the year for her, scoring 29 points to come second, matching Dave Bruce, who also recorded his best score of the year and so nearly bagged a hole-in-one on the short 11th, missing the milestone by a margin of just three inches!

Paul Hilder took the honours with an amazing 31 points, which will be welcome news to his former colleagues in The British Embassy in Muscat, Oman.

On Wednesday, 33 members turned up for roll-up, obviously all with golf withdrawal symptons, and enjoyed reasonable conditions.

Low handicapper Paul Curtin won with 30 points scored over 15 holes, closely followed by an in-form Adrian Bishop, who finished on 29 points, while the ‘good-looking, young’ Nick Povey took third spot on countback with his score being 28 points.

Despite there being no golf on Friday owing to Storm Erik, the quiz still took place in the evening and was contested by a terrific turnout of 14 teams.

It was a very successful and enjoyable evening, run excellently by last year’s winners Gerry Binmore and Peter Petherbridge, stalwarts of the men’s section, but probably old enough to join the senior section now!

A terrific sum of £137 was raised by the raffle and given to the seniors’ captain, Mick Swann, who gratefully accepted it for his joint charity of the club and The Devon Air Ambulance.

In the quiz, the section on Brexit was the most popular and correct, which surprised everyone bearing in mind that seniors have a short concentration span!

The winners were old favourites Rob Grove and Barbara Cummings, but mainly due to their cleverly chosen team members of close friends, Dave and Malkie Pickerell.

