Axe Cliff senior success for the in-form Simon Wellington

PUBLISHED: 08:50 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 16 October 2019

The weather took its toll on Axe Cliff Golf last Monday, but didn't stop the senior section and their meeting with Wheathill, writes Dave Bruce.

However, the weather did seemingly affect the Axe Cliff play as the team lost 5-1!

Our surprise winners were the strong pairing of lovable Robbie Robinson and youthful Adrian Bishop beating their opponents two up, this after being down earlier in the game.

Dave Bruce and Geoff Hughes were all level on the first, but can't play in the rain so the game was over on the 11th! Some say it was more of a cunning plan as they could then finish playing holes 16 to 18 first to then get in to enjoy a warming shower, a cup of coffee, and the bar, before everyone else!

With some welcome respite on Wednesday from the weather , 18 hardy members enjoyed the weekly rollover meeting.

Taking the spoils and top spot was the in-form Simon Wellington, but only on countback from handicap secretary Chris Walker, better known as 'Sandra's hubbie'. We had to cancel Friday's competition, but were able to get last week's Silver Salver champions together to take their picture to round off another week.

