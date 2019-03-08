Axe Cliff Seniors' Captain's Charity Bowl victory for Gerry Turner

Gerry Turner (left) receives the Axe Cliff Captain's Cup from Mick Swann. Picture ROB GROVE Archant

Pete Casey was given the odd day off last Monday by his lovely wife Mary and, as a result, celebrated by winning the Roll Up with 28 points, writes Dave Bruce.

Mind you, can he keep this up now he has seen his handicap cut to 23?

Twenty-four players pitched up for the popular Wednesday Roll-Up which saw Paul 'Eggy' Curtin take the honours with a score of 29 points.

A close second was Rob Grove, continuing his good form with 27. Leighton Morgan, returning from his holiday in the Valleys, took third spot with 26.

Some 43 hardy seniors battled the Friday sunshine competing for the prestigious Charity Bowl.

The day also included a raffle organised by captain Mick Swann and his good pal Bob Graham that raised a magnificent £103 for his charities, including Devon Air Ambulance.

It has to be said that the final sum raised might have been more had they not run out of raffle tickets! However, and in cunning fashion, the names of the tail enders who missed out on tickets have been recorded so they can be caught for 'doubles' in the next raffle! Hopefully, he wont lose the list in his new refuse bin!

As for the Charity Bowl, three players, had to be separated on 'super' countback, all on 38 pts with low handicapper, Gerry Turner, belittling his 80 years, taking the trophy from joint Open Champion, John Pugh in second with our top Welshman, Leighton, again having to settle for third place.

They were all on tenterhooks back in the clubhouse once news filtered through that the last three were playing well.

They were Malcolm Glass, Geoff Hughes and Dave Bruce with a combined age of 236 years. Dave scored 16 points in his first six holes, but was put off by Geoff's constant stories and loud counting on the green trying to remember his score for each hole. The pressure told and he then only got three points in the next three holes and a meagre 12 on the back nine amassing a modest 31 points. Sometimes its hard being a senior, but someone has to be!