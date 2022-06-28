Axe Cliff Seniors crown their new Masters champion

Paul Curtin (right) being congratulated by Axe Cliff seniors captain Mick Swann after his win in the latest Seniors’ Monthly Stableford. Picture BRIAN THOMPSON. - Credit: Archant

Axe Cliff Golf Club Seniors completed their Masters last Friday in gorgeous weather.

This, in my view, is the most difficult Trophy to win as you have to play well over four rounds in Medal format. At least you have a few weeks between them, unlike the Major, which is played over four consecutive days but we are amateurs and getting on a bit!

I am pleased to say that we have a worthy new champion in Paul (Masher) Curtin. After the first three rounds, Paul was in a group of some six players separated by only four strokes, so it was all to play for in the final round.

What a time to produce his best score in the last round of nett 66, which is 4 under par. As a result, his nett gross was 285 (average 71 per Round) and a healthy seven shots better than his nearest challenger, another good player, Tony Strong on 292. Stuart Mackie was a good third with 293.

Masher started well in round one with a nett 67, scoring 9 pars. He faltered a bit in round two, despite two birdies but two 8's on the 3rd & 18th holes left him with a 75. Round three was also difficult with a nett 77 due, in the main, to taking six putts on the difficult green on the 7th par third hole.

It all changed on Friday with his amazing 66, helped by birdie, par, birdie on holes 9-11, being the two long par 5's and difficult short par 3. His picture is taken on our clubhouse veranda overlooking Seaton Bay.

Played alongside the final round of the Masters, anyone with a handicap of 21 and over competed for the Warren Cup and Malcolm Reynolds, who has been playing well, won with a very good nett 71.

The Men's section recently finished their June Medal in fine style with Ian Burraston winning Div 1 with a 68. Ben Libby won Div 2 but only on countback from top local teacher Paul Hilder.