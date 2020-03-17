Axe Cliff seniors enjoy a meeting with a difference that has an air of ‘Ryder Cup’ about it!

The weather allowed Axe Cliff seniors to contest two Roll Ups last week, writes Dave Bruce.

There were a dozen in action on Monday with Steve Bond bringing home the bacon with a fine performance and a 30 point score.

Another 15 enjoyed what were, albeit, at times, hot and sunny conditions on Wednesday with the in-form Chris Read winning the money with a solid 26 points.

Whilst not so sunny on Friday, some 33 were lucky enough to have good conditions and calm winds with only one short shower to contend with.

This particular meeting was the long-awaited fun game, “Famous Golfers” devised by captain Rob Grove, who may have had help from Mick Swann in coming up with the rules and regulations!

Their one-hour explanation the previous Friday was put to the test,

but eventually most understood once they got started and discussed with other teams as they were on the course.

I think even Geoff Hughes would have understood if he’d played, but luckily, buggies were still banned!

Basically, although playing as individuals, each member was also, a member of one of the Ryder Cup captains, Rory McIlroy, Sir Nick Faldo or Phil Mickelson.

Like the ladies’ we also enjoy playing as threesomes so we were all drawn as a member of these

captains.

Once we reached the green there was a picture of either all; two or just one, of the famous captains with or without a picture of the Ryder Cup.

If the picture was of your captain you doubled your stableford score and also added another two points if it had a picture of the Ryder Cup in it.

Quite straightforward really - and I understood it clearly! Mind you, I wish I hadn’t asked Brian Thompson for advice which he later withdrew after he thought about it and he is one of our younger seniors!

Anyway, no one was prepared to check the scoring, but the cards were accepted and showed that the oldest of the Morgan brothers, Alan, won the individual game with a score of 71 points.

His relatives in the Rhondda will be proud of him.

That man, Chris Read, was eventually adjudged to be second with a score of 70 points which left Tony Strong to take third spot with 69.

They must have all played well with a number of pars or birdies on their respective team captains’ holes to get such high scores. I was on Rory’s team and got excited with his picture holding a big cup, but sadly, was repeatedly told by Adrian Bishop that it was NOT the Ryder Cup!

Trust me, when you are told by his holiness you just accept it.

At least yours truly was in the winning team which ended the action with a total of 687 points.

Sir Nick’s team ended with 656 and Phil’s team, 653.

Yes, it was all great fun and congratulations are in order to the patient organisers.