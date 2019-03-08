Axe Cliff seniors' enjoy Captains' Away Day at Taunton and Pickeridge

Thirty-one Axe Cliff seniors' enjoyed a Captain's Away Day that was held at Taunton & Pickeridge Golf Club in warm calm conditions and a day that was wonderfully organised by Brian Thompson and Malcolm Glass on behalf of captain Mick Swann, writes Dave Bruce.

My former favourite pairing of Purdy and Povey did well, but for different reasons!

'Perky' Purdy, having to play this time on his own , somehow managed to win the event with a good 35 point stableford score.

However 'Pinky Povey', obviously missing his partner, won the Mars bars with 17 points. Clearly, 'Pinky' needs to revive the partnership quickly!

A number of prizes were handed out by captain Mick for various 'nearest the pin' efforts.

Rob Grove kindly took team pictures of all groups to keep as mementoes of a great day out.

On Tuesday a group of eight of us travelled some 300 miles to attend John Mants's (JM) funeral in the Guildford area of Shamley Green.

JM was a much loved and humorous member, who sadly recently passed away after a relatively short illness, but he requested that John White, a former seniors' captain, and a good friend, should do his Eulogy.

John is now a member of Sidmouth GC and also a lay preacher in Ottery. He gave a wonderful eulogy which was well received by us and the family particularly the wife Susan who was able to marry JM whilst he was terminally ill in hospital.

Although Susan and John knew each other over some 40 years they were separated apart from the last eight years when they got together again to complete their amazing love story.

A very moving service, but JM would have had a witty remark to make, I am sure, when we all walked to the local pub through the church grounds and passed 'Plonks Farm' to join the family wake.