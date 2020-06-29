Axe Cliff Seniors’ Stableford success for Steve Gibson

Steve Gibson, winner of the Axe Cliff Stableford competition held on June 19. Picture STEVE GIBSON Archant

The past week was a busy one for the Axe Cliff Senior section who contested no fewer than three competitions, writes Dave Bruce.

The Stableford competition held on June 19, was won by Steve Gibson with an excellent 37 points thanks to an amazing recovery on the 16th.

He put his second into the jungle of the right hand pit never to be seen again, but his provisional hit the green and he sunk the 30 foot putt to bag a five.

Steve was playing with Dave Morgan and they

picked up a stray Malcolm Glass on the eighth, as his partner had suffered battery failure !

Vice-captain, John Hanna was second with a fine 35 points, but only on countback with Paul Curtin, who was third.

A plethora of twos came from Rob Grove, our captain who scored a two for the second week running and the others were scored by Chris Walker, Stuart Mackie; Michael Ousley and Tony Strong.

The 2019/20 Handicap, a competition that had started last November and then ground to a halt with the onset of Covid-19, was completed.

The final was contested by Dave Morgan and Terry Atkins. Terry made a fine start and was two up after two holes. However, Dave hit back and, in a see-saw contest, went one-up on the 17th and so just needed a half on the final hole to win.

He hit a good drive to back of green and Terry was short, but his second shot was close to the flag

and got his par easily. This put Dave under pressure as he was off the green, but he managed to scrabble a par as well to win the contest, one up.