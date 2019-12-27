Axe Cliff Seniors Handicap Knockout Cup wins for Morgan and Robinson

The week started with calm dry conditions and more took advantage to battle in the third round of our Handicap Knockout Annual competition, writes Dave Bruce.

The most noticeable were Wales' Leighton Morgan just beating Mike Wickens, who was not feeling so well, on the 13th by five-and-three!

Mike, always the proper gentleman, said: "Leighton played great." Leighton will now play Robbie Robinson in one of the quarter-finals as Robbie was victorious against Dave Bruce.

Dave led at the turn by a single hole, but Robbie fought back to be one up after 17 and they halved the last. It certainly was a great game and played in the true Axe Cliff spirit as you would expect from an ex banker and an ex copper!

Both recounted some of their past career experiences with the best coming from Robbie.

In the South East, one of Robbie's colleagues took a 999 call from a lady frantically screaming that her Joey had died.

A sergeant was immediately dispatched in his white Cortina, blue lights flashing. When he reached the house he asked where her husband was and was then told he died some six years ago but Joey, her beloved budgie was in the front room and had fallen off his perch.

He was lying on his back with his legs in the air and she thought he had died. The sergeant, somewhat taken back, tried to explain that she should have called her vet not the police, but she cried that she couldn't afford to!

The sergeant, taking pity on the little old lady, said he knew about birds as he had an aviary at home. He picked the poor bird up and told her there was a slight pulse, but it would be kinder to have it put to sleep as it had a heart attack and would recover. As she couldn't afford that he said he would arrange it and thought he could do it humanely without her noticing.

He took into the kitchen thinking if he gave it some gas from the cooker it would do the job quickly. Unfortunately the cooker was the type that lit up as soon as you turned it on and he promptly burnt his hand with budgie inside. The budgie jumped out onto the kitchen top shaking his feathers furiously. He picked it up and it seemed fine so he gave it back to the old lady. She, over the moon, said: "Oh my, you police are wonderful!"

The week ended, last Friday, in difficult changeable weather, but most of the 40 odd members stayed out with Oman's favourite golfer, Paul Hilder, somehow scoring an amazing 42 points, with the average score only in the late 20's, winning the monthly stableford.

This former Colyton Grammar school star is now training as a teacher at Woodroffe school and was only playing as he had time off from his University Course.

He has now been cut again to 14 handicap. Adrian Bishop, that well loved skiffle player, came second with a respectable 34 points and he was closely followed by Tony Strong and Simon Wellington, separated on countback, after each scored 33.