Axe Cliff seniors’ March Medal win for Paul Hilder

The top four in the Axe Cliff seniors’ March Medal. (left to right) Bill Polley, Simon Wellington, Rob Grove and winner Paul Hilder. Picture BRIAN THOMPSON Archant

The first day of March saw the Axe Cliff seniors not enjoy the best of weather, but it was dry and reasonably calm, making way for the unrelenting Storm Freya to come at the weekend, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I stood on the first tee and remembered it was this day in 1966 when Venera 3 Soviet space probe crashed on Venus, becoming the first spacecraft to land on another planet’s surface, and some believe it was this event that awakened England to win its only World Cup in football later in the year!

This probably prompted Oman’s favourite golfer, Paul Hilder, former director of the British Consulate in Muscat, to achieve his greatest round with an amazing seven under par nett 63 to win the March Medal.

If it had been in Oman he would have won seven camels - over here we give him £7 and a round of applause.

I did feel sorry for our manager, Simon Wellington, who, despite his heavy workload, managed his best round of the year with a wonderful nett 65, but that was only good enough for second spot.

Bill Polley, our trusted treasurer, and vice captain, Rob Grove, fought for third place with nett 68s, but Bill stole it on countback.

Mick Tomes, having enjoyed a few days in Albania, looking for another dog to adopt, managed a two on his card, as did Simon.