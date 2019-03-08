Axe Cliff Seniors' Masters success for Chris Walker, but Strong conclusion expected

Axe Cliff seniors captain Mick Swann with Sherborne Golf Club captain Tony Boot, enjoying a glass of vintage wine to celebrate the meeting of the two clubs who are both 125 this year. Picture ROB GROVE Archant

We are celebrating our 125th year with a home and an away friendly match with Sherborne, Dorset, Golf Club, who are also in their 125th year, writes Dave Bruce.

Sherborne won the first match at their home last week and we will have to do better in August when we invite them to Axe Cliff.

The Roll ups last week saw new member Charles Oram winning on Monday with 26 points and the 'not so new' member, Malcolm Reynolds, taking the honours on Wednesday with 28 points.

There was fine weather - at last - for a good contingent competing in the penultimate round of the Masters which was also combined with the Warren Cup for 21 handicappers and above. Chris Walker, with a fine net 72, took this round, but he was closely followed by Terry Atkins, on net 75.

Terry is not often on the leader board, unlike Mike Wickens, who took third spot on net 76. In terms of the overall Masters situation; Tony Strong is the overall leader with solid rounds of 73, 73 and 77 for a total of 223 which leaves him seven clear of both Simon Wellington and Chris Walker, who each have 230 points so far. Bill Polley, who has probably shot his bolt for this particular Masters after another 80, sits fourth on 233.

Tony is too good a player to let this slip, but if Simon and Chris could come in with a final well below par in the final round this week of say, net 65, which is not beyond them, then we could be in for an exciting finish. Out of the original 34 starters only 15 are left, which just goes to show what a tough competition it is.

John Pugh, our joint Open champion, won the Warren Cup with a net 77, but, unfortunately, could not be found at the end otherwise we would have taken his picture!

Dave Bruce led a successful team playing against a strong Exminster team at home by five-and-a-half to one-and-a-half.

The winning pairs were Dave Bruce and Richard Orsman; Dave Morgan and Pete Motson; Paul Hilder and Robbie Robinson; Adrian Bishop and Nick Jones; and Chris Walker and Nigel Garwood, who played a blinder, I was told.

Mick Tomes and Nick Povey got the half point. Chris Walker won nearest the pin giving him a very successful alcoholic week. I trust he shared his bottle with Sandra?