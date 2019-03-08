Axe Cliff seniors net whitewash win over visiting Charminster

The memorial on the beach at Normandy. Picture DAVE BRUCE Archant

We welcomed a team from Charminster, Dorset for the first time last Tuesday, in what was a home friendly match and surpassed ourselves with a 5-0 whitewash with sound tactics from Chris Walker, our acting captain-for-the-day, writes Dave Bruce.

At least he has shown the 'actual captain', Mick Swann, what to do when he takes charge of the match against Long Sutton this week!

The past one was a busy one for Chris as he also organised a fun 'Bowmaker' competition last Friday without Rob Grove, co-producer, who was taking a break in Iceland, hopefully with Barbara.

Chris did not play, but monitored the game on his buggy. Everyone teed off as teams of three with two scores to count as standard, but when they reached the greens they were confronted with a picture card with drawings of either one, two, or three, Easter eggs to indicate what scores were to count.

To add to confusion, if there was also a rabbit on the card then the score was to be doubled!

Most of the Seniors got the gist by halfway round, even Dave Sammons, who, did I mention, was third last week playing out of his skin - welcome to the leader board Dave.

Worthy overall winners, were Dave 'Taffy' Evans, young Alan Morgan and old Gerry Turner, who carded a fantastic 111 points.

Much-fancied Dave Weston, Leighton Morgan and Bill Polley, took second with 105 and a very strong team of Terry Atkins, Robbie Robinson and Tony Strong were not far behind on 104 to take third spot.

Nigel Garwood, enjoying playing again, grabbed a two, as did Paul McGuire and Alan Vincent.

Normally Dave Bruce would organise or take a picture of the winners, but as he was in France last Friday, he did take a picture of his visit to Omaha Beach in Normandy as evidence of his non-appearance!

The picture shows the memorial known as 'Les Braves' by Annlore Banon, built on the 60th anniversary of the D-day landings on the Normandy beaches, June 6, 1944.

It is a significant tribute to the Allied Forces who gave their lives in liberating France and Europe from Hitler's Nazi Germany.

The American Ambassador, Howard Leach, who opened the sculpture, commented that it was a reminder to future generations that those who died did so in defence of our shared values of tolerance and freedom.

Their spirit will rise through the waters and linger in our collective memories.

It tends to put Brexit in its place.

Many thousands visit the area each year.