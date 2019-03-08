Axe Cliff Seniors Open and Men's Open taking bookings

Archant

This year, Axe Cliff Golf Club celebrate their 125th anniversary and the club is looking forward to receiving many visitors in their Seniors’ Open, which carries a £100 prize pot for the winning team, and is being held on Friday, May 3.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A fortnight later – Saturday, May 18, sees the staging of the Axe Cliff Men's Open.

For more details, see the club website, email the club at office@axecliffgolfclub.com or phone the club on 01297 21754. For the Seniors' Open it's teams of two while the Men's Open is for teams of three.

Early booking of places is advised to avoid the possibility of not being able to take part!