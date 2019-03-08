Axe Cliff Seniors Open and Men's Open taking bookings
PUBLISHED: 11:58 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 25 April 2019
Archant
This year, Axe Cliff Golf Club celebrate their 125th anniversary and the club is looking forward to receiving many visitors in their Seniors’ Open, which carries a £100 prize pot for the winning team, and is being held on Friday, May 3.
A fortnight later – Saturday, May 18, sees the staging of the Axe Cliff Men's Open.
For more details, see the club website, email the club at office@axecliffgolfclub.com or phone the club on 01297 21754. For the Seniors' Open it's teams of two while the Men's Open is for teams of three.
Early booking of places is advised to avoid the possibility of not being able to take part!