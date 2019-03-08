Advanced search

Axe Cliff Seniors’ Roll-Up win for Richard Orsman

PUBLISHED: 09:19 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 10 April 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

It’s great being retired as you can play golf as many times as your body will allow and so, the past week, was another busy one for the Axe Cliff seniors, writes Dave Bruce.

Playing golf, I am told by my doctor, is good for your diet, because the more ‘greens’ you have, the better!

On Monday, in the Roll-Up played over 15 holes, amazingly, Richard Orsman won with a stunning 33 points, and, despite it being the first day of April, this really was no joke! Let’s see how Richard does now off his new handicap of 18!

Once again, the Wednesday Roll-Up was well attended with some 19 members competing.

Just like Richard, Steve Havercourt won with a fine 33 points and he, too, is now playing off 18.

Everyone’s favourite, Robbie Robinson, was second with 32 points to take second spot and he cannot wait for his next game off 15.

The next action for the seniors was a home meeting with a strong team from Teign Valley. It proved a good day for Axe Cliff as they won by four points to three.

Mind you, Bill Polley and Rob Heard won’t forget their game in a hurry! They were up against the eldest son of our own Geoff Hughes, Malcolm Hughes, playing off 25 with another rookie.

Apparently, Malcolm nearly drove the long and difficult dog leg third hole. He used a lob wedge for his second shot to get on the green for two nett one!

Being gentlemen, the home pair did not question his handicap ‘much’ and ultimately only lost three-and-two!

