Axe Cliff Seniors’ Scratch Cup semi-finals beginning to take shape

Axe Cliff seniors’ captain, Rob Grove, had to postpone Friday’s Silver Salver team event because of the horrid weather forecast, but the group did manage to see some good Scratch Cup games completed, writes Dave Bruce.

This is always an interesting competition with a draw made and everyone has to play off scratch, like the professionals do.

We are already up to the quarterfinals with some very good players battling it out. Paul Curtin (12) just managed to beat Tony Strong (10) and will now meet club treasurer, Bill Polley (17) in one of the semi-finals with Bill getting through after a close encounter with Dave Morgan (16).

Bill told me that the strong winds favoured him more than Dave who, unfortunately lost three balls, all taken by the wind while Bill was lucky enough to have only lost one.

A terrific contest was not decided until the 17th!

Bill will have to be on the top of his game to beat Paul mind you but it could be windy again!

The other games to be played by the 14th of this month also promise to be crackers, with Paul Hilder (15), taking on the in-form Gerry Binmore (14) and our manager Simon Wellington (13) facing Stuart Mackie (10).

Hopefully the weather will be kind this week and allow us to start our Winter League.

We are keeping to the same format as last year with it being an individual stableford competition played over 15 holes with the winner having the best aggregate score from his best five rounds, and we have been practicing hard before we take on the ladies in our annual Tic Toc competition shortly.