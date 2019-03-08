Advanced search

Axe Cliff seniors see off visiting Cricket St Thomas thanks to Hilder and Bruce

PUBLISHED: 10:48 13 March 2019

Axe Cliff golfers Rob Grove and Chris Walker (left) after their American ‘Grizzly’ competition success. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

Axe Cliff golfers Rob Grove and Chris Walker (left) after their American 'Grizzly' competition success. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

Last Wednesday, the senior section had their first inter-club battle of the year with Cricket St Thomas at home. Quite fitting really as, on March 6, 1836 was the infamous Battle of the Alamo when some 1,500-3,000 Mexican soldiers overwhelmed and killed over 250 Texans, including Jim Bowie and Davy Crockett.

We were not going to be beaten by a much larger club, despite them winning the first two games, and were worthy victors winning all four of the remaining games.

Our brave winners were Bob Cook and Gerry Turner (two up); Adrian Bishop and John Hanna (four-and-three); Dave Morgan and Bill Polley (five-and-four), with last pairing of Paul Hilder, Oman’s favourite golfer, and Dave Bruce, India’s favourite, having been born in a little village in the Punjab known as Jullundur now having a population of over two million, fought hard to win two-and-one to secure the match.

Dave came off the 17th hole singing ‘Davy, Davy Crockett, king of the wild frontier’.

Paul’s father, John ,was very proud of him, being seniors’ captain in 1970, with Paul, at that time, a junior member.

Last Friday, with a strong wind and occasional heavy shower the section decided it to be fitting to hold an American ‘Grizzly’ Greensome Competition to commemorate the big event on Sunday, which also had a strong cold wind to contend with.

Overall winners, thanks to some amazing putting by Chris, were Chris Walker and vice-captain Rob Grove with a startling 44 points.

The next three places had to be decided by countback with all returning scores of 41 points.

Cockney Jim Whiting and ‘egg man’ Paul Curtin came second with Bill Polley and Dave Weston taking third, leaving Nick Povey and Leighton Morgan to grab fourth spot.

Four pairings managed to put twos on their cards.

