Axe Cliff Seniors share the spoils with Sherborne

The Axe Cliff seniors celebrating post match after their meeting with Sherborne, outside the clubhouse. Picture: ROB GROVE Archant

The Axe Cliff Seniors' had a couple of busy Roll Ups, writes Dave Bruce.

Paul Hilder (right), winner of the end of week competition at Axe Cliff, being congratulated by captain Mick Swann. Picture: ROB GROVE Paul Hilder (right), winner of the end of week competition at Axe Cliff, being congratulated by captain Mick Swann. Picture: ROB GROVE

The first, on Monday, had, had 16 taking part and was won by top local B & B chef, Nigel Tarr, with 34 points. Captain Mick Swann, with 32 points, was second.

There were also 10 involved on Wednesday which was played out in more challenging weather not that the elements phased Paul Hilder who took the honours with a splendid return of 31 points, The well built Terry Atkins was second with 28.

In other seniors action, the return match was contested with Sherborne, and played out in glorious weather which was fitting given both club are in their 125th year of existence.

It proved to be a most enjoyable day all round.

The course was in great shape and the food served up by our very own top chef Wendy and her team was exceptional.

As for the result, that was 3-all. That said, Axe Cliff bagged a share of the honours thanks to the efforts of the penultimate pair out, Geoff Hughes and Nigel Garwood. Now, these two do not always see 'eye-to-eye' and have been known to lose a ball or three! However, on this occasion Nigel kept an eye on Geoff's ball and they recovered from four down to end all square. After the action all who played were presented with a glass as a memento of the occasion.

The Axe Cliff Seniors' week ended with a friendly competition that saw Oman's favourite golfer Paul Hilder taking the honours.

Mind you, he is enjoying being able to play so often before he joins the teaching staff of our local Woodroffe school next month!

Not sure what his subjects are, but being former director at the British Counsel in Oman, for British culture and education, he will have a lot to offer and may even give the odd golf lesson to any willing pupil or colleague.