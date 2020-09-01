Axe Cliff Seniors show superb collective form which means five get handicap cuts

Last Friday served up some interesting weather, particularly for the tail enders, with little wind, plenty of clouds and a few heavy showers, but collectively it was nothing the hardy Axe Cliff seniors’ can’t cope with, writes Dave Bruce.

Indeed, five of them enjoyed it so much that they all had their handicaps cut which must be some kind of record.

Once again there was a very good turnout for our monthly Stableford which was, thankfully, back on the yellow tees.

A very close competition ensued with only three points separating the top five.

Richard Bush (28), who only re-joined us last year after some 20 years break, was the overall winner with a fine score of 40 points.

He says he has only been playing properly since February this year; then had another break forced on him because of the Coronavirus pandemic, but since the easing of lockdown he has been playing well. He attributes his improvement to the borrowing of his old mate and colleague, Chris Read’s driver, for a few rounds.

This seemed to sort out his slicing and persuaded him to buy one for himself. He’s hoping this will keep him on the right straight path.

I imagine Chris is happy to get his club back as well!

Another relatively new member, Tony Snell (18) was a close second with 39 points followed by Nigel Tarr (19) with 38.

Then came Alan Morgan, with 37, but only beating Colin Hales on countback. Like Richard, they all had handicap cuts, and rightly so!

There was just a brace of twos recorded, both scored on the 11th by Tony Snell and Brian Thompson.