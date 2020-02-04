Axe Cliff Seniors' success for Mick Swann

Axe Cliff captain Rob Grove (left congratulating last year's captain, Mick Swann, after his Winter League win. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON. Archant

Last week was not the most exciting in recent times for the Axe Cliff Senior section, writes Dave Bruce.

However, there was some action with a few able to turnout for the Monday Roll-Up that was won, once again, by Mick Swann with 27 hopes.

There were just 13 hardy souls that braved the elements top contest the Wednesday Roll-Up and this one was won by Nick Povey, but he was disappointed with his score of only 25 points over 15 holes. It's fair to add that he was unlucky with a number of his putts just veering off at the last few centimetres. Over 30 of us went out on Friday into the fog hoping above hope that it would lift for us to be able to play in our monthly stableford. The fog did indeed begin to lift for the early players but then came back with a vengeance leaving the final group out of John Purdy, John Hanna and yours truly [Dave Bruce], struggling to see 90 yards in front of them. Sensibly, this group gave up after 12 holes as it was becoming too dangerous!

Golf is difficult enough without having to contend with flying golf balls flying past one.

As soon as they got in, the hooter finally went abandoning the competition although some of the early starters did manage to finish. The early end was indeed most unfortunate for Stuart MacKie, who not only finished, but had a magnificent score of 38 points and he is clearly very much at home playing in the fog!

Alan Morgan also had a good round with 36 points, a performance he dedicated to the memory of his recently passed Uncle Glyn, a former South Wales miner, who lived to a grand old age of 95 and, having 'emigrated' to Southampton, will be buried there this coming Sunday. Glyn was the last member of a family of 10 made up of six brothers and four sisters.

The Handicap Cup is reaching a conclusion with semi-finals due to be played this month. Robbie Robinson will battle with Dave Morgan and Gerry Binmore takes on Terry Atkins.