Axe Cliff Seniors' Medal success for Mike Wickens

Axe Cliff Golf Club Archant

Following Geoff Hughes's success in the recent Axe Cliff Senior Invitational with his son Malcolm, who plays at Teign Vallet, he was selected for home match against Sidmouth, writes Dave Bruce.

Indeed, Geoff played his part in a team win of five-and-a-half to a half which, in terms of the overall result meant Axe Cliff overturned a first leg reversal of four-and-a-half to one-and-a-half to take the match honours across the two legs!

Good weather was present for the latest Friday Medal in which Dr Mike Wickens took the honours with an excellent nett 69.

In a close contest for the minor places, four players returned the same score of nett 72. It led to countback being used to determine second to fourth going to; Adrian Bishop, Alan Morgan, Gerry Binmore and Wales' favourite golfer, Leighton Morgan.

Richard Orsman was the only player to card a two.