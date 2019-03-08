Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Axe Cliff Seniors' Medal success for Mike Wickens

PUBLISHED: 11:08 21 September 2019

Axe Cliff Golf Club

Axe Cliff Golf Club

Archant

Following Geoff Hughes's success in the recent Axe Cliff Senior Invitational with his son Malcolm, who plays at Teign Vallet, he was selected for home match against Sidmouth, writes Dave Bruce.

Indeed, Geoff played his part in a team win of five-and-a-half to a half which, in terms of the overall result meant Axe Cliff overturned a first leg reversal of four-and-a-half to one-and-a-half to take the match honours across the two legs!

Good weather was present for the latest Friday Medal in which Dr Mike Wickens took the honours with an excellent nett 69.

In a close contest for the minor places, four players returned the same score of nett 72. It led to countback being used to determine second to fourth going to; Adrian Bishop, Alan Morgan, Gerry Binmore and Wales' favourite golfer, Leighton Morgan.

Richard Orsman was the only player to card a two.

Most Read

Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Firefighters battle blaze at industrial property through the night

Firefighters tackled an overnight incident near Yarcombe.

Climate change protest at Axminster

Climate change protesters outside the Minster Church. Picture Chris Carson

Most Read

Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Firefighters battle blaze at industrial property through the night

Firefighters tackled an overnight incident near Yarcombe.

Climate change protest at Axminster

Climate change protesters outside the Minster Church. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Cliff Seniors’ Medal success for Mike Wickens

Axe Cliff Golf Club

Speedway: Tigers take Pairs title at Oaktree Arena

Glasgow Tigers duo Craig Cook and Rasmus Jensen celebrate winning the SGB Championship pairs at Somerset's Oak Tree Arena (pic Somerset Speedway)

Axe Cliff Ladies vets Bowl joy for Caroline Bond

Axe Cliff Ladies’ Open runners-up Jill Wellington (centre), Sandra Walker (right) and Nina Hawkins from East Devon. Picture: ROB GROVE.

Help for disabled people at Seaton Wetlands

Seaton Wetlands' tramper scooter. Picture EDDC

Cyclist found lying in blood on Ottery road appeals to witnesses

This is where the cyclist was found in the road at Fairmile, near Ottery. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists