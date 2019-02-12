Axe Cliff seniors success for Paul Hilder

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE Archant

On Valentine’s Day, the Axe Cliff seniors showed the ladies how to play the infamous bogey (par) competition with Oman’s favourite golfer, Paul Hilder, taking the honours again with an amazing plus four score, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, despite that super score, it was close, with the strong and steady Paul Curtin taking second place with his score of plus three.

Returning to good form is the lean Steve Gibson, taking third place with plus two.

Once the players returned to the comfort of the clubhouse, their cards were randomly taken out of the hat to be selected as Valentine Pairs for the day with a Stableford competition run alongside the bogey, and that changed the results somewhat, with John Hanna and Robbie Robinson winning with a fantastic 74 points.

Steve Gibson was luckily picked out with Rob Grove, and the pair bagged second place with their score of 70 points.

On countback, the unlikely pairing of Simon Wellington and Chris Walker managed third place with 67 points. The Mars bar went to Tony Horton, who bravely carried on to the end.

Once again, good turnouts were seen for the roll-ups and Robbie Robinson, in sparkling form, won Monday’s, with 27 points while Pete Casey took the Wednesday honours with 31 points, but only on countback from Dave Weston.

It was good to see Phil Christmas on the leaderboard again taking third position with 29 points.

Last Friday, under calm but overcast skies, the sixth round of the Winter League was contested by 14 pairs. Present holders John Hanna and Brian Thompson are doing their best to hold onto the cup and they played another great round of six under par, over 15 holes, scoring 36 points to win the day from Leighton Morgan and Dave Weston, who took second with 34 points.

Simon Wellington and Rob Grove managed third spot with 32 points.

The competition is the best six rounds to count with still two rounds to play, so it’s not over yet, but John and Brian are in a strong position with a total score of 173 over the five rounds.

Hot on their heels come Mike Jamieson and Alan Morgan with 168. Dave Weston and Leighton Morgan are also in the running, presently in third place, with 164 points.

Can Brian and John hold their nerve and game and retain the coveted cup?