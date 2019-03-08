Axe Cliff Seniors' success for Petherbridge, Wickins and Binmore.

What a difference a week makes! The weather last week was very challenging, but somehow we hardy golfers coped, writes Dave Bruce.

However, the elements did reduce the roll-up numbers, but not the players' resolve, on both Monday and Wednesday.

Seaton's favourite bus driver, Stuart Mackie, took the honours on Monday with a fine 32 points while the Wednesday honours went to Leighton Morgan with 31 points.

There will be singing in the valleys when they read this. The gale force winds, gusts of up to 50mph, did not deter the 48 sturdy seniors' competing in teams of three some as two when players did not turn up - for a scheduled Texas Scramble.

The competition was played as a medal where each member of the team takes the best shot to play from, but each member must have at least four of their drives chosen as best shots. They, therefore, had to pick the most sensible member to mark the team card properly.

That was difficult for the oldest team with a combined age of 247 years, but luckily the youngest, Dave Bruce (76), stepped forward for Jim Whiting (87) and Geoff Hughes (84); or was it because, of the three, he was perhaps the only one who can see and hear properly!

They didn't win, but were 10th.

The victorious team, with an amazing net 63.6 score, was that of Peter Petherbridge, Mike Wickins and Gerry Binmore.

They are stalwarts of the club, but have only recently been promoted to the senior section, and are making big impressions.

Not far behind was another strong team, of 'lean-and-fit' Steve Gibson, 'ex mean copper' Robbie Robinson and the 'experienced' Gerry Turner, with a net 66.6. That left the favourites of Simon Wellington, Stevie Bond and Andrew Thompson having to settle for third spot with 67.2. However, it is worth mentioning that the third placed team did suffer from their low handicaps as only 10 per cent of the combined handicaps were taken off the gross medal scores. Not surprisingly, no twos were recorded.