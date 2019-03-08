Axe Cliff seniors success for Robbie Robinson

The joint Open champions at Axe Cliff, John Purdy and John Pugh with the prestigious J B Trophy. Picture ROB GROVE Archant

The latest Axe Cliff Monday Roll Up attracted 11 members and the winners had to be separated on countback, writes Dave Bruce.

The winner, with a score of 31 points, was Robbie Robinson. On Wednesday, 22 turned up looking at the bad forecast for Friday, and again the top three had to be decided on 'super' countback with the top three all returning scores of 30 points. Terry Atkins was first, Leighton Morgan second and Dave Bruce, ruing a number of missed short putts, third.

Captain Mick Swann took a strong team to play the away match against Honiton. Axe Cliff had won the home meeting 4-2, but this time round Honiton were too strong and won 5-1.

Sadly, we only managed two halves, but, it has to be said, we could have done better if our secretary, Mick Tomes and sheep farmer, Dave Morgan, kept their thinking caps on!

The pair were three up with three to play and so were looking to halve just one of the last three games. Mick was on the last green in three and his opponents were on in four. All he had to do was lag up and take a safe five, but Dave told him to go for it! Needless to say it sailed pass and he missed the six foot putt to end with a six and, to add insult to injury, the Honiton pair then dropped their putt to win the hole with a five and so hare the match! I cannot print whatever expletive it was that Mick shouted!

Friday's competition was cancelled despite some three groups going out, but the hooter stopped the game after 40 minutes as the fog and rain got too bad.

This did give us the chance to take a photo of our Joint Open Champions, John Purdy and John Pugh, who had won the prestigious J B Trophy earlier in the year.

It hasn't been easy getting the two together. John Pugh is also showing the Warren Cup he won, on his own. As a St Gregory's churchwarden it is always pleasing to hear praise for one of our Seniors as I don't see many of them in the congregation.

In Sunday's service, at the end, our retired Vicar, Karen, gave recognition and praise to Mary Casey, who started our very popular Freedom Café, some 10 years. Its held every third Saturday, in the Church Hall offering a free meal to anyone and has now grown to over 300 servings a month on average.

A short church service is held at the end for any who would like to attend and many do.

Mary has now retired and is looking for her next calling. She gave thanks to the some 60 volunteers who regularly help and included thanks to her senior golfer husband , Peter, saying he does not do God but has supported her all the time. In his way, I think, he does do God by always turning up after the meals to help clean up and put the tables away. God bless you Pete, and may your putts always fall (eventually).