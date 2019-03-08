Axe Cliff Seniors Three Club Shield success for Rob Grove

A good contingent of Axe Cliff Seniors' took part in the annual Three Club Shield where each player has to decide which two clubs to play with their putter, writes Dave Bruce.

This is a fun, but highly competitive format, highlighting that we don't need so many clubs in our bag to choose from!

Only one point separated the top four winners with Rob Grove taking the trophy on countback going to back three holes on 31 points from Alan Vincent.

The next two also had to be separated on countback with 30 points each and Adrian Bishop edging it from, in form, John Purdy. Not surprisingly there were no twos.

On Saturday, we indulged in a Treasure Hunt where you had to follow a number of clues over a set local route, excellent organised by Rob Grove and Barbara Cummings.

Each correct answer earned you a point. Some were not so easy; for example 'in Colyton, a useful bank for those who care not about money but for people's welfare'?

Do you know the answer? The winners were the Glass and Turner families, who got a magnificent 49 points.

After the Treasure Hunt all involved returned to the clubhouse to enjoy a wonderful barbecue provided by top club chef Wendy.

Dave and Sharon Bruce joined the barbecue with their son and daughter James and Victoria and brought their twinning French guests from Thury Harcourt being the mayor Paul Chandelier, with his wife Catherine and two granddaughters Charlotte and Lou and another young family of four.

Each year we exchange visits for the weekend for some 50 guests. This has been going on for some 37 years.

Next year is our time to visit Thury. The youngsters enjoyed a putting competition on the putting green with a lot of 'sacre bleus'!

We all mingled well and some of us even tried out our pigeon French. Luckily they speak good English!