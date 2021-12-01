Axe Cliff Seniors triumph in Tic Trophy

Axe Cliff Seniors won the annual Tic Trophy from the Ladies and some recompense for losing the Courtesy Cup to them the previous week.

Rob Grove stood in for our Captain John Hanna and is pictured keenly accepting the trophy from Anne Jarvis, our Ladies' Captain.

The Ladies completed their last round of the County Prize Competition with some good scoring, Karin Cox winning the day on 39 points and good to see young Pauline Willis taking second spot with 37 points.

It was a dry but overcast day, as can be seen from the photograph I took at 4.10 pm from the 12th hole with the sun going down over a cold Seaton Bay and town.

The overall winners with the best four aggregate scores were Stella Thompson (Div 1) and Jill Wellington (Div 2) and they will represent the Club in the County Final next year at a venue to be decided.

The Men's section had a lovely bright day for the 4th Round of the Winter League. Alex Taylor and Luke Snell took advantage with a fine win on 40 points but only on countback from B. Waller & J. Matthews, leaving 3rd place to S. Anning & S Sweetland with 39 points.

The Seniors battled the wind and rain on Friday in a fun game known as the Magic Multiplier, with teams of three and each stableford score multiplied in the order achieved on each hole with a blob counting as 0. For example, if a team scored 4 x 3 x 0 then they had 0 total on that hole. If you only had 2 players, in your team, then the third player was assumed had 1 point on each hole. This is going to take some checking so we will have to wait until next week for the result.

Mark Wisby and I ,going out last, had 8 blobs between us on the first 9 holes and with the rain coming in decided that we had enough fun and did not want The Mr Blobby Prize, so took an early bath and enjoyed our hot bacon baps cooked by young Dan.

Seaton Bay with the sun going down - Credit: Axe Cliff GC



