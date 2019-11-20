Axe Cliff Golf - Terry Atkins wins Wednesday's Roll-up

Golf generic picture Archant

No seniors were brave or daft enough to play in Monday's Roll Up but 18 turned up for Wednesday's, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Terry Atkins, who is playing well at the moment, took the honours with 28 points, edging young Gilbert Cox into second place on 27 points.

Welcome to the podium Gilbert, but I hope you were able to rest afterwards? Friday saw the start of our Winter League, played as individuals this year to make it easier to get enough games in but still only over the first 15 holes so we don't overtire ourselves.

Some 40 players took part, enjoying a dry spell for a change, but it was COLD, which made scoring challenging. Not surprisingly the stableford scores ranged from 9 to 36. Eggman Paul Curtin really enjoyed himself and won with an amazing 36 points - is he human or Superman? Gerry Binmore was second with a more reasonable score of 30 points. Dave Taffy Evans, from the Rhonnda Valley, also had 30 but had to be satisfied with third on countback. Paul managed a two on his card along with Terry Atkins and Tony Strong.

I don't want to mention who had nine so DON'T TELL THEM YOUR NAME, SID. I can remember scoring nine at Sidmouth, in an important inter club match last year and was desperately trying to get into double figures, which only made my game worse.

I have to say that my favourite Copper, Robbie Robinson, 78, could have given Paul a run for his money and was hitting the ball a country mile, but was just inches out on every putt and still scored a respectable 29 points.

It was interesting talking to Robbie, who was in the Navy and then used to put his Met colleagues through their hoops as PT Instructor at Hendon College, which had wonderful facilities for all sports, including boxing, to toughen them up. Don't know what they do now, Robbie, without Hendon and your left hook?

This year's competition includes, after the game, drawing a mystery prize for a lucky couple. The first one was won by Tony Strong and Terry Atkins. When our treasurer, Bill Polley, returns from the USA, he will give them vouchers to spend.