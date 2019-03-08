Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Axe Cliff Seniors win well at Cricket St Thomas

PUBLISHED: 09:40 05 August 2019

Last year’s Axe Cliff captain, Dave Bruce (centre) congratulates Alan Vincent (right) and John Purdy, who finished second and third and winner Dr Mike Wickens in the monthly Stableford. Picture: BRIAN THOMPOSN

Last year's Axe Cliff captain, Dave Bruce (centre) congratulates Alan Vincent (right) and John Purdy, who finished second and third and winner Dr Mike Wickens in the monthly Stableford. Picture: BRIAN THOMPOSN

Archant

Axe Cliff Seniors vice-captain, Rob Grove, took a strong team to Cricket St Thomas with a home win already under his belt.

Despite the undefeated pairing of Oman's and India's favourite golfers, Paul Hilder and Dave Bruce, winning their game with a stunning eight-and-six performance and Adrian Bishop and John Hanna winning the last rubber, on the 18th, the team lost 4-2 .

That means the overall result was an honourable draw, but, on a late scrutiny, by Gilbert Cox, he decided that we had won on countback. No one will argue with Gilbert!

Instead of the usual joke after the evening meal Rob led a small group of his famous 'Beer Boys' singing his own captain's lament to the tune of 'Men of Harlech'.

My guess is that it will be in this year's Christmas Entertainment evening!

There was a good turnout for the monthly Stableford with some great scoring.

Mike Wickens took the honours with a fabulous 42 points, but pushed all the way by Perky John Purdy, keeping his putting together, with 41 points.

Countback saw Alan Vincent take third and Nigel Garwood was fourth, both scoring 39.

There were only two twos on the day, both eagles on the difficult 13th hole.

Amazing golf, from Nigel Garwood and Adrian Bishop. Its good to see Adrian win something after his strong beating last week in the captain's trophy!

Most Read

Branscombe is what dreams are made of – a village by the sea

Edge House. Picture: Drew Pearce

£150,000 Lyme church tower restoration set to start

St Michael's Church at Lyme Regis. Picture Robert Wheeler

Red Devils drop in at Lyme Regis Lifeboat Week

The Red Devils land on the Cobb sands at Lyme Regis. Picture Richard Horobin

Crowds turn out for the 2019 Honiton Show

Honiton Show 2019. Picture: Terry Ife

A Majestic Giant in Sidmouth but is it a Lucombe Oak?

Oak 1,200 in the Knowle parkland

Most Read

Branscombe is what dreams are made of – a village by the sea

Edge House. Picture: Drew Pearce

£150,000 Lyme church tower restoration set to start

St Michael's Church at Lyme Regis. Picture Robert Wheeler

Red Devils drop in at Lyme Regis Lifeboat Week

The Red Devils land on the Cobb sands at Lyme Regis. Picture Richard Horobin

Crowds turn out for the 2019 Honiton Show

Honiton Show 2019. Picture: Terry Ife

A Majestic Giant in Sidmouth but is it a Lucombe Oak?

Oak 1,200 in the Knowle parkland

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Speedway: Newcastle 44 Somerset 46

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

£150,000 Lyme church tower restoration set to start

St Michael's Church at Lyme Regis. Picture Robert Wheeler

Lyme Regis Captain’s Day success for Glynis Preshaw

(Left) Lyme Regis Captain's Day and the junior winners Archie Trott with captain Gareth Williams and (right) the captain with Neil Smith who won the 'Captain's Prize'. Picture: LYME REGIS GOLF CLUB

Honiton Golf Club’s second Ladies’ Open of the year proves a huge hit

The Honiton Ladies’ Open prize table with Stephi Barnes and ladies’ captain Cherry Liell. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB

Seaton closing in on promotion after easing to victory at Plymstock

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists