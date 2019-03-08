Axe Cliff Seniors win well at Cricket St Thomas

Last year's Axe Cliff captain, Dave Bruce (centre) congratulates Alan Vincent (right) and John Purdy, who finished second and third and winner Dr Mike Wickens in the monthly Stableford. Picture: BRIAN THOMPOSN Archant

Axe Cliff Seniors vice-captain, Rob Grove, took a strong team to Cricket St Thomas with a home win already under his belt.

Despite the undefeated pairing of Oman's and India's favourite golfers, Paul Hilder and Dave Bruce, winning their game with a stunning eight-and-six performance and Adrian Bishop and John Hanna winning the last rubber, on the 18th, the team lost 4-2 .

That means the overall result was an honourable draw, but, on a late scrutiny, by Gilbert Cox, he decided that we had won on countback. No one will argue with Gilbert!

Instead of the usual joke after the evening meal Rob led a small group of his famous 'Beer Boys' singing his own captain's lament to the tune of 'Men of Harlech'.

My guess is that it will be in this year's Christmas Entertainment evening!

There was a good turnout for the monthly Stableford with some great scoring.

Mike Wickens took the honours with a fabulous 42 points, but pushed all the way by Perky John Purdy, keeping his putting together, with 41 points.

Countback saw Alan Vincent take third and Nigel Garwood was fourth, both scoring 39.

There were only two twos on the day, both eagles on the difficult 13th hole.

Amazing golf, from Nigel Garwood and Adrian Bishop. Its good to see Adrian win something after his strong beating last week in the captain's trophy!