Axe Cliff Seniors’ Winter League joy for Adrian Bishop and Sid Pember

Axe Cliff seniors' captain Mick Swann (centre) congratulates Sid Pember (right) and Adrian Bishop after the pair had enjoyed success in the club's Winter Leaue Pairs meeting. GolfPicture BRIAN THOMPSON Archant

You would have been forgiven for thinking it was a lovely summer’s day last Friday, as the Axe Cliff Seniors went out to play another round of their Winter League Stableford pairs, over the first 15 holes, writes Dave Bruce.

Paul Clode was seen just wearing a T-shirt following the action! Needless to say, many made the most of the good weather and there were some good scores recorded.

Mind you, when you have a pairing of last year’s Master Champion and the Player of the Year, namely Adrian Bishop and young Sid Pember, it was no surprise that they took the honours for the day, with 36 points.

That takes the pair up to third overall after four rounds with their running total standing at 132. Back to the day’s action and there was a close contest for the minor places with a pair of octogenarians, Gerry Turner and Jim Whiting, overcoming, on countback, with 35 points apiece, the more youthful pairing of John Hanna and Brian Thompson. John and Brian, last year’s winners, are currently lying second overall on 137 points, but still out in front, with 140 points to their names, are the pairing of Mike Jamieson and Alan Morgan. It has to be said that if Dave Bruce’s partner, Edward Backhouse, had been able to play, then Dave’s 32 points on his own, could well have been surpassed to win the day.

Dave was playing with that well-known and loved pairing of Purdy and Povey, who could be ones to watch once their driving and putting gets sorted.

Nick, when he owned Top Sports in Sidmouth, opposite the Masonic Lodge, and who now owns a funeral business, was driving a lot better, and John’s putting, on his day, is unbelievable!

Nick’s par on the final 15th hole was, however, superb and will bring him back next week, of that I am certain! It was a nice surprise to get into the clubhouse where Alan Vincent was celebrating his 80th birthday and treating all to a glass of whisky – shaken, but not stirred – lovely jubbly!