Axe Cliff set up round-robin email system to ‘stay in touch’

Golf club and ball Archant

I write this with heavy heart, it is clear that not all the country recognises how serious this is going to get and we must all do our part to help the situation and,in particular, protect our National Health Service’s dedicated staff, writes Dave Bruce.

Following Boris’s instructions, last Friday, that bars and restaurants must close, the club has sensibly decided to put the bar and clubhouse out of bounds, but one can still play golf provided all the guidelines are observed. Only one member of staff will be on duty to handle bookings and fees. No members are to go past the entrance door but can have takeaways on the veranda - but keep the two metre distance rule (we calculate two club lengths should do it).

Our captain, Rob Grove, has sensibly cancelled all competitions in-line with advice from Devon Golf and our national leaders. Individuals can still play but must do so in small groups of two/three and, of course, observe all guidelines.

One such group, last Friday, came up with their own clever ARN local rules.

They are Adrian Bishop, Richard Orsman and Nigel Garwood and play a three ball.

Although money does not pass hands they play for £1 for the best front nine, best back nine and overall stableford winner. Nigel is the treasurer and has to keep a tally of winners and losers and rolls over the losses and winnings. Hope his diary system works well!

They also have their own handicap rules; the winning player of each section gets cut by one shot and if you don’t win any you gain one shot but no higher than your official club handicap so that our handicap secretary, Chris Walker, does not pull his hair out.

Adrian is in charge of handicaps, which leaves poor old Richard as the referee in case of disputes. They drive to the course individually, change in the car park and leave straight after finishing and always keep two club lengths apart from each other and anyone else seen on the course. They do not touch each other’s balls nor the flag and treat bunkers as GUR to avoid touching any rakes.

They each have a bottle of sanitiser to use every hour. I wondered who bought all the remaining bottles in Tesco and Lloyds?.

As soon as they get home they kiss the wife and go to bed to self-isolate. We can all learn from the ARN method of sensible sociable golf.

Another three members on Friday who also played sensibly and kept the correct distance apart from drinking their coffees were Leighton Morgan, Bill Polley and Dave Weston.

Rob Grove has introduced a round robin email system for all of us to keep in touch, which is much appreciated. As a result I was able to ascertain our newest recruit is John Pugh who has rejoined us. As Brucey used to say “John, you are my favourite” and warm welcome back.

We will continue to watch the situation carefully and support our wonderful club in the difficult times ahead. Take care all.