Axe Cliff Special Fun Walz success for trio

Golf club and ball Archant

Despite Storm Dennis' best efforts, some Axe Cliff golfers did manage to get out on to the course, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ladies were fortunate enough to pick the best day of the week for their Special fun Waltz competition to celebrate Valentine's week. They enjoy threesomes and, in keeping with the theme, 1 score counted for

the first six holes: 2 for the next 6 and ,of course, 3 for the final 6. Our best dancing threesome , by far, were Helen Kenworthy, Anne Jarvis and Alison Cook and they were appropriately awarded with suitable chocolates to share

with the men in their lives.

The weather didn't allow any Roll Up for Monday, but, like the ladies. it improved on Wednesday to allow 24 to play. Paul Mc Guire continues his good form with a fine win with an excellent 32 pts, nearly caught by Nigel Tarr on 31 pts

and Alan Vincent, on his buggy took 3rd spot with 30pts. Having battled Storm Ciara last week we now, on Friday ,had to contend with her cousin, Dennis. However over 30 of us went out to do our best and , I think, all came back in and

we were lucky enough to finish before the rain came. Poor Geoff Hughes couldn't play as he is still looking for his missing teeth. Saying that the gale force wind on the Jurassic side of the Course was a Menace and made life interesting. The main effort was having enough time to hit the ball off the tee before the gale blew it off. We normally like , at least 30 seconds, of wiggling and waggling our posteriors before letting rip with the drive. Another problem Bunny Hanson found was trying to light up his wafer thin Roll Up cigarettes. I had to huddle up close with him so he could do the business !

I don't know where he learnt to make them so thin but he did have 4268 tattooed on the back of his neck ! Not surprisingly the average score was only about 23 apart from eggman Paul Curtin who somehow managed to score a fantastic 38 pts in our Stableford

competition including a two and no misses. He played brilliantly and I should know as I marked his card. I think I will rename him "Superyoke" from now on. Even , another good player, Steve Gibson took 2nd place but 5 pts behind with 33 although, without the computer , it would have been 32. Terry Atkins was a sound third with 31 pts. Octogenarian Gerry Turner was the only other player to get a two. Paul, despite it being Valentine's Day didn't win any chocolates but Captain Rob Grove , on the left of Brian Thompson's photo, was amazed at Paul's score when congratulating him. However Rob did provide Red Roses for the ladies and pretty name cards for the 28 members and partners attending Wendy's super Valentine's dinner in the clubhouse in the evening,