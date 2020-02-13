Axe Cliff joint fun game joy for Jo and Brian

Brian Thompson and Jo Donmall receiving their winning wine bottles after their success in the Axe Cliff joint fun game meeting. Picture: DAVE BRUCE Archant

The past week was another busy and hectic one for the Axe Cliff old boys, dealing with a number of different weather conditions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There was no Roll-Up on Monday, but 10 members were paired with 10 ladies in the first joint fun game of the year.

The wind and rain curtailed the fun to only 13 holes with both men and women driving, but then choosing the preferred ball to play alternatively as a stableford off the ladies' card. Jo Donmall was fortunate to be drawn with the long-fitting Brian Thompson which meant she was left with only a chip to the green on many occasions.

She not only chipped well, but was on fire with her putting which meant they won and were given a bottle of wine each.

Mind you, Dave Bruce thought he was a winner as he didn't have any of Geoff Hughes' sandwiches because partner Janet Dack forget to make any!

However, their Mars bars prizes saved them both fading away before enjoying Wendy's wonderful soup and rolls after the match.

We then left to attend Pete Motson's funeral at Whimple Crematorium. Pete, a longstanding member, sadly died prematurely from Motor Neurone Disease and many members were there to say a sad farewell and to support his widow Mavis and family. Pete was both a lovely and interesting man, who will be sadly missed at the club.

The good weather on Wednesday saw some 24 turn up for the midweek Roll-Up with some good winning scores over 15 holes.

Paul McGuire showed his talent to win with a fine 32 points, closely followed by Nigel Tarr with 31. Alan Vincent was delighted to be able to play with a buggy and came in third with a respectable par round of 30 points.

Despite Friday's awful weather of cold strong South Easterly winds, there were some 40 golfers taking part in the sixth round of the Winter League.

Brian Thompson, after drinking his winning bottle from Monday was sober and strong enough to win with a solid par round of 30 points off his 10 handicap taking the honours from Terry Jessup, the 2005 seniors captain, making a welcome return to the podium.

Treasurer, Bill Polley, took third spot with 26 points. The mystery prize was won by Bunny Hanson and Tony Strong again. Only one more round to go with the likely winner to come from leaders Paul Curtin, Brian Thompson and Tony Strong.