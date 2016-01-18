Axe Cliff success for Rob Heard
The Axe Cliff seniors played their first medal of the year last week, writes Pete Motson.
It was 15-handicapper Rob Heard who took the plaudits for his nett score of 70 that won him first place.
Second was A Bishop, playing off a handicap of 27, with a nett 73 and third was six handicapper Tony Strong with a nett score of 76.
Tony Strong was the lone player to record a two.
Meanwhile, the ladies section managed to find a window of dryness amidst all the wet weather to contest the fourth round of their Winter League.
Indeed, not only was it dry, but the sun shone for the stableford format meeting.
Margaret Kenchington took first place with Anne Jarvis and Jill Wellington second and third respectively.
