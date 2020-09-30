Advanced search

Axe Cliff ‘The Flag’ success for Jo Donmall

PUBLISHED: 09:13 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:13 30 September 2020

The highlight of last week for the Axe Cliff ladies was the playing of ‘The Flag’ which is a stroke play competition where players finish when they have used their 73 strokes (par for a ladies card), plus their own handicap allowance, writes Dave Bruce.

The lady who gets the furthest wins. It was good to see that the leather jackets seemed to come for air on the greens and then gasped their last breath so it has stopped the crows/ravens digging them up on the greens but they still do find them on fairway and light rough. Well done lads, the treatment appears to have done its work.

Not a lot of people know that the mayfly has no mouth and it just lasts long enough to breed and then dies.

Considering the wet and windy conditions last Wednesday the competition could not have been closer and congratulations are due to Jill Wellington and Jo Donmall, who almost got to the 18th green and beat Jill by a whisker. A medal was also run alongside also won by Jo with a net 76 and Jill second on 77 closely followed by Pauline Willis with a net 80.

