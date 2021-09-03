Axe Cliff through to quarter-final

Published: 1:50 PM September 3, 2021

I am delighted to report that Axe Cliff Ladies have won through to the Quarter Finals of the Shelagh Creasy Bowl as the best Runners Up.

They will play it this week at Crediton Golf Club against a strong team from Sidmouth. To get ready for the match they played a Medal, last Wednesday, and it was close with everyone vying for a place in the team, of course, but, not surprisingly, the winner was young Stella Thompson with a fine net 76.

However, she was pushed all the way by two former Captains, Margaret Kenchington net 77 and Sandra Walker, the apple of Chris's eye, net 78. I don’t know how many are in the team but there is a great trio to start with.

A great turnout, as always for the Seniors, last Friday in our August Stableford with good dry weather, but a little breezy, so many had to wear long trousers with a woolie top but, not necessarily of the same colour - Geoff Hughes had to wear his Winter top bless him.

The Division 1 podium produced good results from some fine players. Tony Strong was the best with a solid 37 points; Nigel Pritchard second with 36 pts and retired popular Axminster bus driver, Stuart Mackie took third place with 35. There is talk of a petition to get him back on the buses but no chance as he is enjoying his retirement.

You may also want to watch:

Division 2 also saw some regular guys taking the honours. The clear winner was Richard Bush with 39 points and I think there were about six/seven players on 34 points, including Geoff Hughes & Dave Bruce but, the third place went to a deserved Ron Bragg on countback. I hope his Drone was taking a picture of him.

We had a very enjoyable match away against Cricket St Thomas and came away with the silver medal. That leaves us a chance for gold on our return home game or so our Captain John Hanna hopes for.

It’s good to know that a Senior can also play in the Main Club with our younger generation. Sometimes we show the youngsters the way, as did our Alan Morgan last Friday in the Geoff Davis Trophy. Despite being the oldest competing, he won with a very good 35 points either on countback.