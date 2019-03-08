Axe Cliff treasurer takes top spot in 15-hole competition

Dave Bruce provides an update from Axe Cliff Golf Club.

The weather has made golf difficult this week or Captain Mick Swann has been so preoccupied with trying to organise Captain's Day last Friday that he forgot to report any games to roving reporter Dave Bruce.

Bill Polley, our hardworking treasurer ,celebrating that everyone has paid their dues, won the first with an amazing 34 pts over 15 holes. Understandably he has been cut to 13. In the second burly Alan Vincent won with a solid 32 pts but pushed all the way by slim Rob Grove. Oman's favorite golfer, Paul Hilder, is keeping that country's flag flying with taking 3rd spot with 31 pts. No-one would shake Alan Vincent's hand in case they got the same treatment he gave Dave Bruce recently - see separate photo when Dave was trying to congratulate him whilst having his hand squeezed by Alan.

Sensibly Mick Swann cancelled Captain's Day last Friday and re-arranged for Friday, August 30, so if you haven't signed up yet you still have time.