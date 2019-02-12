Advanced search

Axe Cliff victory for ladies’ captain Jill Wellington

PUBLISHED: 07:20 27 February 2019

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

With the promise of mild weather, the Axe Cliff ladies finally managed to get their County Prize meeting off the ground, albeit at the third time of asking, with the previous two attempts being rained off, writes Dave Bruce.

The unforgiving par competition did have to contend with a very strong wind, which made good scoring difficult.

Captain Jill Wellington didn’t let the conditions faze her, though, as she took first place with a splendid minus two. Second place went to Jo Donmall on minus four.

It was mighty close for third spot with no fewer than four players with minus six and, after countback, Jo Hopgood got the nod for that third place.

