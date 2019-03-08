Axe Cliff Waltz Bowmaker success for Purdy, Curtin and McQuire

The Axe Cliff Waltz Bowmaker winners (left to right), John Purdy, Paul Curtin; captain Mick Swann doing the congratulating and Paul McQuire. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON Archant

What a difference a week makes in our Roll Ups, writes Dave Bruce.

Last week we had reasonable turnouts for both Monday and Wednesday.

However, the previous Wednesday saw just three players finish the competition with that 'Welsh wizard', Leighton Morgan, coming in completely drenched and windswept, but taking the honours with a fine score of 28 points.

Last Monday at least eight players went out and Oman's favourite golfer, Paul Hilder, won with 29 points and, as a result of his latest success, saw his handicap cut to 13.

With even better conditions last Wednesday, some 20 players ventured out and John Ashbolt landed what may well be his first podium finish in two years, taking the honours with a fine total of 33 points.

That was just enough for John to beat burly Alan Vincent, who had to settle for second place with his score of 32.

Alan, somehow, managed to par all three par threes which is no mean feat!

Friday produced the best conditions of the week and there was, thankfully, no need to put our wet gear on and some 40 of us enjoyed a new fun team game devised by cunning Rob Grove.

He called it a Waltz Bowmaker, based on the dance's one-two-three steps, for a three-man team.

Based on individual stableford scores, on the first hole only one score counted; on the second, two counted and on third, all three counted.

The one-two-three rule continued for the remaining 15 holes making a maximum of 36 scores to count per team.

The teams were randomly picked, but we did try to mix with high and low handicaps to make it fairer.

This worked like a dream for John Perky Purdy, egg man Paul Curtin and steady Paul McQuire, who won with a fantastic score of 77 points, which is the equivalent of a team score of five below par!

They were streets ahead of the hot favourites of Tony Strong, Dave Weston and melodic Dave 'Taffy' Evans, who took second spot with a great score of 69 pts but, only on countback from another much fancied team of lean Steve Gibson, old Gilbert Cox and young Paul Hilder, again, who promised me that he had his headmaster's permission to be off school for the day!

Paul also managed a two on his card as did Alan Morgan, Bob Berry and Terry Atkins.

The shot of the day had to go to Nigel Garwood.

Looking to put his second shot on the 15th green he took a wild shot and had to ask his team members: "Where did my ball go?" Mick Swann and Mick Tomes, his playing partners, bent over with laughter as they said: "It's behind you!"

He must have played over it and sent it spinning back to be some six feet behind him. Bet you can't do that again, Nigel!