Axe Cliff Warren Crocus Foursomes win for Janet Dack

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The Axe Cliff ladies played a stableford competition to find the pairs to represent the club at the County Warren Crocus Foursomes being held in September, writes Dave Bruce.

Janet Dack took the honours, and had her handicap cut, but, as she is unable to make the September date, the club will be represented Helen Kenworthy and Stella Thompson as silver players and Barbara Cummings and Jo Donmall as bronze players.

The ladies had the best of the weather on Wednesday even though it was cool ad breezy on the back nine.

It was good to see nearly a full complement of our membership particularly Karin Cox, a new country member, showing most of us how to play the course!

She is one of the three going through to represent Axe Cliff in October, in a County Bowmaker to be held at Tavistock after coming second with 33 points.

The other two off to Tavistock are Sandra Walker, who was first with a fantastic 38 points, prompting a handicap reduction, and Margaret Kenchington, who was third, with 32 points.

Caroline Bond and Stella Thompson played the North and East, County Foursomes at Tiverton, where some 64 teams took part and they came a creditable 13th with 31 points, just beating Sandra Walker and Barbara Cummings by one point.