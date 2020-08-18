Axe Cliff Warren Cup success for Phil Christmas after a superb round

Axe Cliff Warren Cup winner Phil Christmas. Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON Archant

Phil Christmas, who plays off a handicap of 25, is this year’s Axe Cliff Warren Cup winner, writes Dave Bruce.

(Left to right) Axe Cliff Captains Day and vice captain John Hanna together with captain Rob Grove by the presentation table. Picture: PHIL HELLIER (Left to right) Axe Cliff Captains Day and vice captain John Hanna together with captain Rob Grove by the presentation table. Picture: PHIL HELLIER

He took the coveted trophy with a fine round of nett 67 which was some 13 shots better than his previous medal round!

When asked as to how he achieved such a stunning performance, Phil said he could not remember, but he was quick to thank his lovely wife Val and all his family for their support and understanding!

Val and Phil are two of the stars of our annual Christmas Variety Show.

Last Friday saw the playing of Captain’s Day and there were over 60 players taking part, supporting out amazing captain, Rob Grove, who was up at the club from around 6.30am and did not conclude his day until 4.30pm.

Rob not only welcomed everyone playing on the first tee, but provided food and a free drink for when we finished.

His prayers were answered and the weather was fine and dry and it must be recorded that it was a brilliantly organised day.

A special round of thanks to the greens staff and the volunteers, plus the barmen for the day Andy Jeffery and Phil Hellier along with chef Wendy and her assistant Irene, who made and served, the best cottage pies that I have ever had.

Mick Swann and Chris Walker were commended for providing the cards, putting results on large board and posting the results on computer, but extra special thanks must go to vice-captain. John Hanna, for helping check the results and ensuring everyone had a very colorful goodies bag as a memento of a special day.

Rob is in his fourth year as captain and is pleased that John will be a wonderful captain next year.

If this is your last year Rob, it’s certainly going to be one you will never forget and we all owe you all our support and gratitude for steering us safely through.

So what about the action? Division One was won by Roger Hill (40), with the minor places going to Tony Snell (39) and Peter Petherbridge (38).

Division Two was won by Colin Hales (43) with Richard Bush (36), second and Bob Cook (35), third.

The ‘best front nine’ award went to Brian Thompson (20pts) and the best back nine came from Adrian Bishop (19).

Nearest the pin on the par threes, saw success for Andrew Thompson (who nearly had an air shot he told me in the bar), Bob Cook, Phil Christmas and Polley.

Nearest the pin in two on hole 13th was won by Brian Thompson.

The winners of the ‘Mystery Cards’ were Stuart Mackie and Alan Morgan

The only disappointment, in my view, was young (81) Sid Pember not wearing his ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ uniform as highlighted by Harrison Ford but what a cool dude nonetheless.