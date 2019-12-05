Axe Cliff Winter League latest round proves to be a close contest

Last Friday some 40 Axe Cliff Seniors went out to battle in another round of their Winter League, writes Dave Bruce.

Oman's favourite golfer, now teaching again locally continued his fine form by winning with 34 points over 15 holes.

However, it was all mighty close with countback called into play to determine the winner and it was our resident 'crooner' John Hanna, (who also starred in our Variety Night) who took second with Alan Morgan, third with 32.

Alan Vincent and Rob Heard were the only two players to record twos. Mind you, Alan is an old hand at twos for he bagged three of them the other week, all in one round!

I don't think that has been done before and could count in the Guiness Book of Records! Paul also celebrated his birthday the day before, but was sufficiently sober enough to win!