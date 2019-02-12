Axe Cliff Winter League round five win for Ian Burraston

Golf club and ball Archant

On the last Sunday in January, the Axe Cliff men played the fifth round of their Winter League competition, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ian Burraston played very well, winning with a great score of 38 points, helped by one two on his card.

Tristian Wakely came second with 33 points, closely followed by Alan Cooper, who took third with a score of 32 points.

Other twos on their cards came from Tom Spencer, Dave Morgan, Danny Taylor and Matthew Hall.

The February Medal, played on a bracing day, made scoring difficult for most, but there was the odd exception to that and one such exception was Chris Glover, who took top spot in Division One with an excellent nett 73.

New captain Steve Reed took second place with a nett 74.

There were some amazing scores seen in Division Two, won by Rob Ballard on a nett 61.

Rob won by no fewer than six shots from Jason Webber, who must have felt he was going to take the honours with his fine nett 67 and, during his round, he recorded the only two of the day.