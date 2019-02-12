Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axe Cliff Winter League round five win for Ian Burraston

PUBLISHED: 15:11 13 February 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

On the last Sunday in January, the Axe Cliff men played the fifth round of their Winter League competition, writes Dave Bruce.

Ian Burraston played very well, winning with a great score of 38 points, helped by one two on his card.

Tristian Wakely came second with 33 points, closely followed by Alan Cooper, who took third with a score of 32 points.

Other twos on their cards came from Tom Spencer, Dave Morgan, Danny Taylor and Matthew Hall.

The February Medal, played on a bracing day, made scoring difficult for most, but there was the odd exception to that and one such exception was Chris Glover, who took top spot in Division One with an excellent nett 73.

New captain Steve Reed took second place with a nett 74.

There were some amazing scores seen in Division Two, won by Rob Ballard on a nett 61.

Rob won by no fewer than six shots from Jason Webber, who must have felt he was going to take the honours with his fine nett 67 and, during his round, he recorded the only two of the day.

Most Read

Honiton boy, 14, goes missing

Police are looking for missing Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Triple murder investigation launched after three bodies found in Exeter

Picture: Mark Atherton

Road traffic collision on Honiton bypass

Honiton bypass. Picture: Google

Man drives seven miles down wrong side of Honiton bypass

One way traffic.

Traffic disrupted near Kilmington as pig hogs the road

The A35, where a pig was on the loose. Picture: Google Maps/Archant

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton boy, 14, goes missing

Police are looking for missing Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Axe Cliff Winter League round five win for Ian Burraston

Golf club and ball

Top tourism award for Seaton Tramway

Seaton Tramway. Picture Chris Carson

‘Marshwood Marathon Mums’ to run for charity

Marshwood marathon mums Kelley (left) and Marie training in the snow near Axminster. Picture MPA

Honiton Town Reserves hard done by in latest home defeat

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9778. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists