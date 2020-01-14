Axe Cliff Winter League round four joy for Anne Jarvis

The Axe Cliff ladies were able to enjoy, for a pleasant change, a much improved day of weather for the third round of their Winter League competition, writes Dave Bruce.

There was only a little breeze to contend with and it was mild, but there was damp in the air.

The ladies certainly made the most of it and managed some good scores with Anne Jarvis taking the honours with a fine score of 29 points.

Paula Heasman pushed her all the way to take second place with 27 points and former captain

Jo Donmall was third with a hard fought 24 points.