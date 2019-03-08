Axe Cliff Winter League success for John Hanna and Brian Thompson

Paul Curtin (right) being congratulated by Axe Cliff seniors captain Mick Swann after his win in the latest Seniors’ Monthly Stableford. Picture BRIAN THOMPSON. Archant

Last Monday saw the penultimate round of the Axe Cliff Winter League, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The weather got hold of Mike Jamieson and Alan Morgan, trying to catch the leaders, but sadly, for them, the elements conspired to consign the duo to their worst round.

On the other hand, present leaders John Hanna and Brian Thompson calmly cemented their current leadership of the competition by winning with a commendable 34 points. What’s more, they were the only ones to get twos as well.

Hot on their heels, with 33 points, were late runners Leighton Morgan and Dave Weston, who are now second overall, but they will need a little miracle to catch John and Brian.

Third spot, on the day, were Robbie Robinson and crooner Phil Christmas, with a sound 33 points.

Lying third overall are two lovable teams of Bill Polley and Alan Vincent and my favourites of Pinky, umm, I mean, Purdy, and Povey!

Poor John had two trees blown over in his garden, but, at least, having retired, he didn’t have to make breakfast at his former Bed and Breakfast and Restaurant at Fordwater near Tytherleigh.

The strong winds on Friday didn’t put the sturdy seniors off holding a monthly Stableford, but did make good scores hard to come by.

The worthy winner was long-standing member of the club Paul Curtin with an amazing 33 points.

Paul was Axe Cliff club captain in 2001 and has lived in Colyton since 1980, with his lovely partner Janet. Not many people know that he worked in our former holiday camp, Warners, in Seaton.

Surprisingly, he was not master of ceremonies, but the main man in their accounts and wages department until he left in 1985 to become a successful driving instructor in his own business. Our vice captain, Rob Grove, in very good form, was second on the day, on countback, with a fighting 31 points, from treasurer, Bill Polley, who is also on a good run of form.

Mick Tomes and John Hanna managed the only twos of the day.