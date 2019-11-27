Axe Cliff Winter League success or Helen Kenworthy

Golf generic picture Archant

Last Wednesday was both bitterly cold and very windy, but that didn't stop our brave ladies going out to do battle in their first of the new season's Winter League meetings, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The format for this competition is Stableford and this time the action was played out across 15 holes.

Helen Kenworthy proved to be a worthy winner with a hard-fought 23 points. It was close for the minor places with countback called into play and it led to Caroline Bond taking second, Jill Wellington, third and Anne Jarvis was placed fourth with all three ladies returning a score of 19 points.

In the evening the ladies' section had their annual presentation of trophies and wonderful meal served by top chef, Wendy.

Stella Thompson, never short of a word and amazing ambassador for the club, closed the proceedings with a very heartfelt speech congratulating Jill Wellington on her year as captain.

The three main winners on the evening were undoubtedly Stella, who took the prestigious Scratch Cup; Jo Hopgood, who was named the Most Improved Player and Caroline Bond, who was crowned Golfer of the Year, which is based on a points system from competition results throughout the year.

The Captain's Choice, as selected by captain Jill, was the popular Di Rogers, who received the Captain's Cup.