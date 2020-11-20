Advanced search

Axe Vale Canoe Club donation to League of Friends

PUBLISHED: 06:37 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 06:37 20 November 2020

Photo (L-R) Shirley Robinson (League Trustee), Geoff Hunt (Axe Vale Canoe Club), Gill Hamlett (Axe Vale Canoe Club) and Mark Welland (League Chairman).

Photo (L-R) Shirley Robinson (League Trustee), Geoff Hunt (Axe Vale Canoe Club), Gill Hamlett (Axe Vale Canoe Club) and Mark Welland (League Chairman).

Archant

Axe Vale Canoe Club donation to League of Friends

Axe Vale Canoe Club, like many other sporting institutions, have endured a frustrating 2020 but they can still reflect on a superb charity donation to the Seaton & District Hospital League of Friends.

Gill Hamlett of Axe Vale Canoe Club said: “Axe Vale Canoe Club held their annual Axe race just before the first lockdown, attracting over 100 competitors and raising £480 for Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.

“This five-mile race is an excellent introduction to canoe racing and also provides a challenge for the more experienced paddler. Following the sad death of Sheila Holland, a loved member to cancer, the club wanted to show their admiration and gratitude for the work done to support patients dealing with cancer in their homes.”

Dr. Mark Welland, Chairman of Seaton & District Hospital League of Friends, said: “The League is very grateful for the support received from the Axe Vale Canoe Club. These are challenging times for charities, with most events cancelled and fundraising income very much reduced.

“Seaton & District Hospital League of Friends is a local charity and is dependent on the generous support of local community-minded groups and individuals. This allows us to fund the palliative care service Seaton Hospiscare@Home. There is nothing but praise received for the wonderful nurses who provide care to those who are nearing the end of their lives.

“The nurses also remember the family and friends of the patients, and their guidance and comfort is greatly appreciated. We wish to continue supporting this service and are grateful to those who help us to do so.”

The League, like many other charities, have had a very challenging year. Their charity shops are again closed, which provides a regular source of income. They are relying entirely on the support of our local community to help raise the £250,000 needed to fund the palliative care service, Seaton Hospiscare@Home. A service funded by the league, but provided by Hospiscare, for patients regeisterd with a Medical Practice in Beer, Colyton or Seaton. For more information on Seaton & District Hospital League of Friends or the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service, please contact the League manager, Lycia Moore on 01297 20143 or email SeatonLOF@nhs.net.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Jail for man who set up massive Axminster cannabis farm

Erion Bardhi, 27, who set up a massive cannabis farm in Axminster

Honiton mourns loss of a great leader

mhh Patrick Allen

New recycling centre for Honiton to be discussed

Sutton Barton Recycling Centre, near Honiton. Picture: DCC.

Rapist’s sentence prompts calls for abuse victims to tell someone

RAPIST James Bird.

Temporary closure of Seven Mile Straight

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jail for man who set up massive Axminster cannabis farm

Erion Bardhi, 27, who set up a massive cannabis farm in Axminster

Honiton mourns loss of a great leader

mhh Patrick Allen

New recycling centre for Honiton to be discussed

Sutton Barton Recycling Centre, near Honiton. Picture: DCC.

Rapist’s sentence prompts calls for abuse victims to tell someone

RAPIST James Bird.

Temporary closure of Seven Mile Straight

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Vale Canoe Club donation to League of Friends

Photo (L-R) Shirley Robinson (League Trustee), Geoff Hunt (Axe Vale Canoe Club), Gill Hamlett (Axe Vale Canoe Club) and Mark Welland (League Chairman).

Fundraising page set up to keep flaming barrels rolling

Ottery Tar Barrels 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Nine-year-old Isla takes on charity challenge for ‘wonderful local charity’

Isla and her dad, Steve Heal, getting some practice in before the big day. Picture: Kirsty Heal

UK Government offering extra support to staff and firms during winter months

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to impose a pay freeze on 5m public sector workers Picture: contributed

The annual Courtesy Cup at Axe Cliff Golf Club

Four Seniors enjoying their last day, for a while: Dave Bruce, Dave Morgan, Mark Wisby and Geoff Hughes