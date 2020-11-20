Axe Vale Canoe Club donation to League of Friends

Photo (L-R) Shirley Robinson (League Trustee), Geoff Hunt (Axe Vale Canoe Club), Gill Hamlett (Axe Vale Canoe Club) and Mark Welland (League Chairman). Archant

Axe Vale Canoe Club, like many other sporting institutions, have endured a frustrating 2020 but they can still reflect on a superb charity donation to the Seaton & District Hospital League of Friends.

Gill Hamlett of Axe Vale Canoe Club said: “Axe Vale Canoe Club held their annual Axe race just before the first lockdown, attracting over 100 competitors and raising £480 for Seaton Hospiscare@Home service.

“This five-mile race is an excellent introduction to canoe racing and also provides a challenge for the more experienced paddler. Following the sad death of Sheila Holland, a loved member to cancer, the club wanted to show their admiration and gratitude for the work done to support patients dealing with cancer in their homes.”

Dr. Mark Welland, Chairman of Seaton & District Hospital League of Friends, said: “The League is very grateful for the support received from the Axe Vale Canoe Club. These are challenging times for charities, with most events cancelled and fundraising income very much reduced.

“Seaton & District Hospital League of Friends is a local charity and is dependent on the generous support of local community-minded groups and individuals. This allows us to fund the palliative care service Seaton Hospiscare@Home. There is nothing but praise received for the wonderful nurses who provide care to those who are nearing the end of their lives.

“The nurses also remember the family and friends of the patients, and their guidance and comfort is greatly appreciated. We wish to continue supporting this service and are grateful to those who help us to do so.”

The League, like many other charities, have had a very challenging year. Their charity shops are again closed, which provides a regular source of income. They are relying entirely on the support of our local community to help raise the £250,000 needed to fund the palliative care service, Seaton Hospiscare@Home. A service funded by the league, but provided by Hospiscare, for patients regeisterd with a Medical Practice in Beer, Colyton or Seaton. For more information on Seaton & District Hospital League of Friends or the Seaton Hospiscare@Home service, please contact the League manager, Lycia Moore on 01297 20143 or email SeatonLOF@nhs.net.