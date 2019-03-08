Advanced search

Axe Vale Canoe Club stage a successful Axe Race meeting

PUBLISHED: 13:33 02 April 2019

Action from the 2019 Axe Canoe Club organised Axe Race. Picture DEBORAH STAMP

Action from the 2019 Axe Canoe Club organised Axe Race. Picture DEBORAH STAMP

Archant

The penultimate weekend of March saw the Axe Vale Canoe Club hold their Axe Race, which had to be cancelled for the last two years due to heavy rain and the river in flood.

The canoeists before the start of the 2019 Axe Race. Picture DEBORAH STAMPThe canoeists before the start of the 2019 Axe Race. Picture DEBORAH STAMP

The 2019 race, which took place in glorious sunshine, saw well over 90 boats of various types race down the River Axe from Whitford to Axmouth Harbour, with 100 paddlers in total taking part.

The age range of those taking part ran from eight to 80!

For anyone wanting to know more about Axe Vale Canoe Club, please contact the club by email at info@axevalecc.co.uk

