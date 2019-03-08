Axe Vale Netball Club crowned Devon 'Club of the Year'

Some of our players

Axe Vale Netball Club have been crowned Devon 'Club of the Year' at a glittering awards ceremony held at the Sandy Park home of Exeter Chiefs, writes Sarah Clarke.

The club, which attracts players from West Dorset, East Devon and South Somerset is delighted to have been handed the award.

Head coach, Trish Warwick, says: "We have the privilege of making relationships with almost 200 women and children aged between eight and almost 80 years each week through our netball club.

"It really is about so much more than simply pushing a ball up and down a 30-metre court!

"The relationships we make through netball are combating loneliness, addressing body issues, building self-esteem, confidence and empowerment?"

She added: "Axe Vale is proud to be a fully inclusive netball club coached by a group of women from a variety of diverse professions and backgrounds united by a shared passion for netball and how it can enhance and improve the lives of girls and women in their local community."

Following England's gold medal in the Commonwealth Games last year, it was estimated that an extra 100,000 people took up netball.

Now, with the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, netball clubs are bracing themselves for a further surge in participants.

Trish says: "The only thing preventing Axe Vale Netball Club from growing exponentially is venue limitation.

"If there are any budding philanthropists out there who would like to invest into building a double indoor court and four outdoor courts then this home-grown local club could really take off."

If you are seeking an introduction to netball or perhaps you have moved to the area and want to join a club then we would be delighted to welcome you in! Contact the club via e-mail at love2playnetball@gmail.com