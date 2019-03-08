Axe Vale Netball Club shortlisted for major award

Axe Vale Netball Club has been shortlisted as a finalist in this Devon Sports Awards of 2019 under the category of ‘Devon Club of the Year’.

It's a hug accolade for a richly deserving cause. The club delivers netball on a weekly basis to around 200 folk who live in, and around, Axminster.

Still relatively in its infancy, the club, started by three avid netball players, has gone from strength to strength.

Trish Warwick, one the three, says: “From the initial taster session when we wondered if any child would attend – and they did in their droves - the regular sessions now see attendance from eight year olds right up to oldest active player – an 80-year-old!

“Clearly, the club has filled an obvious void in Axminster for people of all ages and abilities, meeting not just physical needs, but social too.”

The awards will take place at what should be a glittering ceremony held at the Sandy Park home of Exeter Chiefs on Thursday, July 11 with a 7pm start.

If anyone reading this article would like to take up netball or join the club they can make contact by email at love2playnetball@gmail.com and the club will endeavour to fins a suitable session for you.