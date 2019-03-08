Axe Vale Netball Club trio selected to train with one of the UK’s Netball Superleague franchises

The three members of Axe Vale Netball Club, Alice Clark (12), Abi Greenslade (14) and Evie Dewhurst (16), who have been selected to train with the Severn Stars U17 Nova Academy. Picture XMINSTER NETBALL CLUB Archant

Axe Vale Netball Club is now in its fourth year and, in that short time, the membership numbers have increased to around 160, aged from nine to 76 with all actively taking part in the sport.

The club provides training within an all-inclusive framework for so many people living in, and around, Axminster.

Indeed, with members coming from 14 different schools and from across three different counties, the club’s story really is one of huge success.

Axe Vale Netball Club’s latest achievement is to have three of their members; Alice Clark (12), Abi Greenslade (14) and Evie Dewhurst (16), selected to train with the Severn Stars U17 Nova Academy.

Severn Stars is one of the UK’s Netball Superleague franchises and this means these girls are on the third step of the England Pathway - on their way to playing for their country one day.

This is a great accolade for this town’s netball club and yet another demonstration of the excellence that Axminster has to offer.

Anyone wishing to join the club can find out more, and indeed about all things Axe Vale Netball Club can email them at love2playnetball@gmail.com and someone will get back to you.