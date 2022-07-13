Axe Valley Pedallers away with the Twinning Association

For several years, it has been a tradition that a number of the Pedallers join the trips to Thury Harcourt in France with the Seaton Twinning Association but along came Covid, causing a temporary halt.

Trips have now been restarted with a coachload of Brits, including several Pedallers, two of whom managed to squeeze their bikes on to the coach, and they found time on the Sunday for a ride to Clecy along the old railway, encountering an unusual mix on the way of two fully enclosed tricycles and a rare front wheel drive bicycle.

The visit to Clecy was brief but, in spite of there being a cider factory, they managed to return intact and the "entente cordial" was suitably enhanced.

Jimmy Richards and four of his work colleagues achieved their plan of riding from Penzance to Tewkesbury in 24 hours to raise money for the two charities, Samaritans and the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity.

They were fortunate in having a mostly following wind and only a little drizzle during the night, completing the ride of 252 miles in 17.5 hours of riding, which included 16,000 ft of climbing at an average speed of over 14 mph, a great feat and all for worthwhile causes.

Last week's evening time trial took place despite the rain hammering down for most of the 10 miles, but two Pedallers ventured out, with Haydn Boehm completing in 27.00 minutes and Clive Heard in 27.16, very good times in such weather.

A new bike-packing trail has now been launched, called the East Devon Trail, starting in Exeter and going inland and over the Blackdown Hills and back to the Jurassic coast at Lyme Regis and then a coastal route back to Exeter via Beer and all on off-road tracks. The entire route is given as 113 miles and suggests being tackled over several days.

Last Sunday saw a monthly club ride for all abilities, leaving Axminster Square at 10am for a 20-mile leisurely ride via Smallridge, Chardstock, and Burridge for a coffee stop at Ferne Animal Sanctuary and returned via Beckford Bridge to Kilmington.