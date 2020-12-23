Back out running in wonderful scenery

Published: 4:26 PM December 23, 2020

Axe Valley Runners finally found an off-road race before the end of 2020 that had not been cancelled because of Covid.

The previously postponed Blorenge Mountain fell race starting in Llanfoist near Abergavenny was eventually organised as a 2.5 mile time trial on Saturday afternoon.

A steep 1,400ft climb on the outward route to the top of the mountain was certainly a challenge for the 45 finishers.

James Sibley was the first AVR home, 27th in 40:09, and was followed by Richard Hale, 35th and first MV70 in 45:32.

It was a time he could have bettered if he had not tripped and taken a slightly bloodied tumble on the stony, wet and muddy track half a mile from the finish.

December's final AVR virtual handicap for 2020 was run earlier this month, but results are being kept under wraps for now, as all will be revealed during a virtual presentation ceremony for members.